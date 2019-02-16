Driver fatally shoots stranger who jumped on car hood, broke window in Charlotte

A driver in north Charlotte shot a stranger who jumped on his car hood and broke a window, police said.

The man who was shot, 21-year-old Robert Demarcus McManus, had “punched a woman in her face” as she sat in a car parked in a driveway along the same road, Gibbons Link Road, at about 8 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday.

Police determined the attack on the woman was unprovoked, according to the CMPD news release.

The woman did not know McManus, who had just smashed a window of an unoccupied car on nearby Nathan Road, police said.





McManus was jogging down Gibbons Link Road after punching the woman when he jumped onto the hood of a passing car, police said.

When the driver stopped, McManus smashed a window of the car, “at which time the suspect shot him,” police said.

The driver “then drove down the street for about 100 yards, stopped and immediately called 911,” the police statement said. When officers arrived, the driver surrendered.

Police found and seized the gun, according to the CMPD release.

Police said they will present the case to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s office, which will review the evidence and determine if the driver will be prosecuted.

The suspect’s name will not be released “unless he is formally charged with a crime in this investigation,” according to the CMPD release.