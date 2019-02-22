North Carolina

At least he paid for the pizza: Man backs into Domino’s and flees, NC cops say

By Simone Jasper

February 22, 2019 01:57 PM

The name on a Domino’s order helped North Carolina police identify the man who they say backed into the restaurant’s window.
A man in North Carolina is accused of backing his car into a Domino’s restaurant window, buying a pizza and speeding off, according to a Facebook post from the Wilmington Police Department.

Police are looking for James Edward Farley, 45, who they say hit a window when he backed into a parking space at the pizza shop.

“According to the employees, Farley apologized as he paid for his order, but when the employee began to call 911 to file a police report, the suspect grabbed his pizza and fled through the parking lot at a high rate of speed,” the police department said.

Police say the name on the Domino’s order helped police identify Farley. They also used his car tag and witnesses to figure out who was involved, according to the department.

Officers put out warrants for Farley, who is “facing charges of hit and run leaving scene with property damage, reckless driving/wanton disregarding for the public, and driving without a license,” the Wilmington police Facebook post said.

