Kyron Hinton, the Raleigh man beaten by police in a celebrated 2018 case, has been found dead

Kyron Hinton, whose beating by Raleigh police in 2018 led to criminal charges against three officers, has been found dead.

Diana Powell, executive director of Justice Served NC and an advocate for Hinton, confirmed Hinton’s death Saturday night.

“We still don’t know what happened,” she said in a brief phone interview. “I just know that they found him in the house.”

Hinton led a turbulent life.

In April 2018, two State Highway Patrol troopers and a Wake County sheriff’s deputy were accused of using excessive force while arresting Hinton at North Raleigh Boulevard and Yonkers Road, The N&O reported. Hinton also was bitten by the deputy’s dog.

The next month, a Wake County grand jury returned indictments charging the officers with felony assault.

The troopers, Michael George Blake and Tabithia Davis, were fired in June. Their supervising officer, Sgt. R.W. Goswick, was put on administrative duty the same day. The deputy, Cameron Broadwell, also was put on administrative duty.

On June 3, 2018, Hinton was cited in an assault on a Wake sheriff’s deputy, The N&O reported.

The Wake sheriff’s office was responding to a reported shooting in the 2300 block of Golden Avenue in Raleigh and found no shooting victim but found Hinton behind a residence, the sheriff’s office reported. Deputies asked EMS to evaluate Hinton, and EMS personnel, Hinton’s mother and deputies got him into an ambulance, the sheriff’s office reported.

“Once in the ambulance, Mr. Hinton became combative and resisted treatment,” the sheriff’s office reported in an email to The N&O. “During the evaluation, Mr. Hinton kicked a deputy.” In September 2018, Hinton was charged by police with assault on a law enforcement officer; damage to government property; resist, delay and obstruct; and second-degree trespassing, The N&O reported on Sept. 21.

At that time, police said, officers were sent to Longview Grocery at 2405 Poole Road to check on a disturbance. They said a man, later identified as Hinton, was swinging a bottle of bleach and an ash trash stand. Hinton continued to kick and resist when the officers tried to secure him, police said.