Who’s running to replace Walter Jones in Congress – and how soon could there be an election?

At least three North Carolina state lawmakers have entered the race for the Republican nomination in the special election to replace the late Rep. Walter Jones in Congress.





And that’s not even half the Republican field.

State Reps. Greg Murphy, Michael Speciale and Phil Shepard have announced their candidacies in the 3rd Congressional District, which covers much of Eastern North Carolina. The growing field also includes: Michele Nix, an official with the state party; Phil Law, a Marine who twice ran against Jones; Jeff Moore, who served in former Gov. Pat McCrory’s administration; and Sandy Smith, a political newcomer.

Democrat Ollie Nelson planned to announce his candidacy Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Daily News.

Jones, a Republican, represented the district from 1995 until he died on Feb. 10. The 76-year-old Jones, who was a Democrat before changing party affiliation prior to the 1994 election, earned a reputation as a independent voice in Congress, often irking those in his own party. He ran unopposed in the 2018 general election.

Gov. Roy Cooper will set the dates for the new election. The state board of elections sent Cooper a proposed schedule for the 3rd district, which would put the primary election on May 14 and the general election on either July 23 (if a second primary isn’t needed) or Oct. 9 (if a second primary is needed).

The state board will set the dates for the new election in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District, which remains without a representative after the five-member board voted Feb. 21 to order a new contest due to fraud in the 2018 general election. Board chairman Bob Cordle said it makes sense for the two elections to run on the same dates.

Who’s running?

• Phil Law: Law grew up near Winston-Salem and joined the Marines upon his high school graduation. He saw combat in Iraq and also served in Kosovo and Liberia during his four years in the Marines. A married father of three, Law lives in Jacksonville and works in information technology. He said he will stand behind President Donald Trump on issues, including combating illegal immigration.

“President Trump is fighting for us every day and needs our support, which I will stress each day on the campaign trail. We cannot allow radical Democratic officials to nullify the vote of the people through phony impeachment charges. If this is to become President Trump’s Alamo, then I will stand with him to the very end — win or lose,” Law said in a statement announcing his candidacy on Jan. 14.

• Jeff Moore: Moore, who worked in McCrory’s administration on economic and workforce development policy, is a native of Carteret County. Moore, a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill, worked in financial services and now is a geopolitical risk consultant. He also worked as a reporter for the North State Journal. A married father of two, Moore lists immigration as his top issue.

“The leftist push for amnesty for illegal aliens and protection from law enforcement in sanctuary cities rips at the fabric of civil society. Every town should cooperate fully with ICE, and we should empower those protecting our homeland to do their jobs,” Moore writes on his campaign website.

• Greg Murphy: Murphy represents NC House District 9 in the legislature. A urologic surgeon, Murphy is a practicing physician. As a medical missionary, Murphy traveled to Haiti, India and Africa. In the state House, he introduced legislation to stop the misuse of opioids. A married father of three, Murphy attended high school in Raleigh and lives in Greenville. Murphy’s platform includes calls for lower taxes, less government, more liberty and the promotion of personal responsibility.

“My vote will never be turned over to any person or party. It belongs to the people,” Murphy said in a statement announcing his candidacy.

• Michele Nix: The vice chair of the North Carolina Republican Party, Nix calls herself a “conservative patriot” on her Twitter account. She filed paperwork to run in February. Nix, from Kinston, worked at First Citizens Investor Services for nearly 18 years, according to her LinkedIn account. In October, Nix posted a photo on Instagram that some Democrats called racist. It featured a white hand making the “OK” symbol and a dark-colored hand making a fist.

• Phil Shepard: A pastor at Lighthouse Baptist Church, Shepard is in his fifth term representing Onslow County in the NC House. He was born in Jacksonville, attended Coastal Carolina Community College and has lived in Onslow County all of his life, he said in a candidate questionnaire last fall.





• Sandy Smith: Smith has never run for political office before, according to her campaign website. She calls herself the “breath of fresh air” that the Republican Party needs. Smith is married and has four adult children, including a daughter who enlisted in the Marines. She and her husband have a sustainable farm in Ayden, raising free-range pigs and bees. She is a graduate of East Carolina University, who has lived all over the country but settled in Eastern North Carolina.

“Yes, we have the most women ever in congress, which is truly a great thing,” Smith writes on her website. “The problem is we have the wrong women in congress. The time is imperative now that we put the right women in congress. I am a Strong Republican Women that love this great country, respect our President and is truly proud to embraces all of America’s Greatness.”

• Michael Speciale: Speciale, who was born in Chicago, is in his fourth term in the NC House representing Craven County. He joined the Marines and spent much of his career at Camp Lejeune and Cherry Point. Speciale is married with two children and eight grandchildren.

Speciale has made headlines throughout his term in the NC House. In 2017, he introduced a bill to make gay marriage illegal again in the state in defiance of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling. The same year, he wanted the state’s constitutional ban on secession dropped. In 2015, Speciale shared a Facebook post that referred to President Barack Obama as “Islamic son of a bitch.” He made fun of a bill aimed at requiring dog breeders to exercise their animals and use humane euthanasia, according to previous News & Observer reporting.

“Exercise on a daily basis — if I kick him across the floor, is that daily exercise?” Speciale said during floor debate in 2013. “Euthanasia performed humanely — so I should choose the ax or the baseball bat?”

Speciale played up those headlines in his campaign announcement.

“He is unapologetic for what he believes and has made media headlines for standing strong for those positions,” the statement said.