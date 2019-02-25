Fact-checking Roy Cooper’s State of the State speech

PolitiFact North Carolina is live-blogging Gov. Roy Cooper’s State of the State speech, which started at 7 p.m. When Cooper mentions a subject that PolitiFact has written about, we’ll share that quote and a link to a related fact check.
Misleading HB2 claims
7:38 p.m.
Cooper wasted no time mentioning House Bill 2, the controversial law passed in 2016 that required transgender people in government buildings to use the bathroom corresponding with their birth certificate. He noted that the NBA All-Star Game took place in Charlotte this year after the NBA has canceled a previous All-Star Game in Charlotte due to HB2.
Monday night, Cooper said: “When I took office, House Bill 2 was hurting North Carolinians and holding our economy back. Two years ago, I stood before you and said we must repeal it. And with bipartisan support, HB2 is gone.”
Fact check: It’s not entirely gone. Cooper promised to “repeal HB2 and restore the worker protections that were taken away by Governor McCrory,” and PolitiFact NC has rated the status of that promise a “Compromise.”
Cooper and legislative leaders worked to write a bill that repealed the bathroom-related parts of HB2, but it kept in place temporarily the restrictions HB2 had on cities passing their own local rules about raising the minimum wage, adding anti-discrimination rules to help LGBT people or other of the worker protections Cooper mentioned.
Cooper also said, “I’ve signed two executive orders that reaffirm those values by banning workplace discrimination.”
Fact check: He has. However, executive orders only apply to state government and state employees, not private businesses. Cooper has signed multiple executive orders, including ones to protect pregnant state employees and to protect state employees from discrimination based on gender identity, sexual orientation, or veteran status, none of which are protected by state law at large.
Cooper pivots to education
7:30 p.m.
On the campaign trail in 2016, Cooper made several promises related to education. (At the time, he said that school funding had fallen behind pre-recession levels from nearly a decade prior. PolitiFact NC ruled that Mostly True, since it’s accurate if you account for inflation.)
Among Cooper’s promises was a vow to bring the state’s average teacher pay to the national average. PolitiFact considers that promise to be “in the works.” North Carolina is ranked 37th in teacher pay nationwide, Cooper said Monday night. The National Education Association ranked North Carolina 37th in 2018.
Cooper said: “We’ve worked together to expand Pre-K to thousands more students, but we shouldn’t stop until every child has it.” Cooper is right that he and the legislature have worked together to add thousands of children to NC Pre-K classrooms by increasing funding to cut the waiting list.
Cooper starts with Florence
7:20 p.m.
Cooper spent the first few minutes talking about the victims of Hurricane Florence, which resulted in 43 storm-related deaths. The hurricane flooded Eastern North Carolina in September and resulted in more than 5,200 water rescues, he noted.
For all the News & Observer’s coverage related to the storm and its aftermath, visit newsobserver.com/topics/florence.
The state and federal governments have approved more than $1 billion in aid to hurricane victims, Cooper said — that’s true — and he hopes to secure more. Those aid funds were made possible in part by the Republican-led legislature’s push in recent years to build its “rainy day fund.” The state had about $2 billion in its fund before Florence hit.
Cooper warned that “climate change is making storms and more fierce.” PolitiFact reported in 2017 that the evidence isn’t yet conclusive, but some research has shown that “the frequency of hurricanes is decreasing, while the intensity increases.” Cooper mentioned an executive order he signed last fall, which aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2025.
