NC man recorded sexual material of children, cops say. He worked at a school

A North Carolina elementary school worker is accused of having sexual material that features kids.
Jason Ernest Banks, 48, was arrested Wednesday and is facing “20 counts of exploiting a minor,” WGHP reports.
“According to arrest warrants, Banks is accused of recording and possessing material of minors engaged in sexual behavior across several dates and involving more than one child,” the station reported.
Banks is a speech pathologist at Davie County Schools and has worked for the district since 2001, according to WXII.
“At the time of his arrest, he was employed at Shady Grove Elementary School,” WXII reports. “In a message to parents, the school said the allegations have nothing to with any conduct related to his position at the school.”
Banks has been on leave since last month, according to a school district statement obtained by the Winston-Salem Journal and other media outlets.
“Davie County Schools has fully cooperated with law enforcement at every step of the process; the safety of students is our top priority,” the statement said, adding the district plans to work with law enforcement and community members.
Banks’ arrest comes after the Davie County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation in January, according to WFMY. His bond was set at $500,000, the station reports.
