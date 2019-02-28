North Carolina mother missing after leaving home 2 weeks ago

A North Carolina mother of two who posted on social media that her cousin is missing is now the object of a search after leaving her home two weeks ago.
Winston-Salem police tell the Winston-Salem Journal that 30-year-old Kristen McNeal told her family on Feb. 17 she was stepping out for a minute, but never returned, leaving her 8- and 12-year-old sons at the home with their grandfather.
On Tuesday, a N.C. Highway Patrol helicopter searched around her home. Another search focused on McNeal's white, four-door 1989 Oldsmobile.
The Davidson County Sheriff's Office says McNeal's cousin, 32-year-old Bradley Shoaf, is also missing, but authorities don't think the cases are related. Shoaf was last seen Jan. 12 in Lexington after the car he was riding in with two friends wrecked.
