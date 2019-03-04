North Carolina

Jury sentences man to death in 2016 double murder at a Raleigh hotel

By Josh Shaffer

March 04, 2019

RALEIGH

A Wake County jury on Monday sentenced convicted killer Seaga Gillard to death in a 2016 double murder in a Raleigh hotel.

The case drew attention partly because District Attorney Lorrin Freeman’s office sought the death penalty, a rarity in North Carolina.

The state has not executed a prisoner since 2006, and Wake County juries had opted against capital punishment in nine straight murder trials prior to Gillard’s. The nonprofit Center for Death Penalty Litigation called Freeman “an outlier” for pursuing punishment the state increasingly rejects.

But Freeman also drew favorable attention in legal circles for seeking justice for victims many jurors might consider marginal. On the night she was shot, April Holland was advertising her services as a prostitute in the former America’s Best Value Inn near Crabtree Valley Mall, and her boyfriend, Dwayne Garvey, was aiding the business.

April Lynn Holland and Dwayne Garvey, who were shot to death on the second floor of the former America’s Best Value Inn in Raleigh in December 2016.
Courtesy of the Garvey family

On Monday, Freeman noted the 13-year moratorium on the death penalty in the state. Still, she said, Gillard’s “path of destruction” merited seeking the toughest penalty after murder victims, the death of an unborn child and seven sexual assaults.

“These people mattered,” Freeman said, “and our community felt that they did not deserve to die.”

Holland and Garvey had three children together, none of whom were living with them at the time of their death, and Holland was pregnant with a fourth child. Prosecutors brought testimony from multiple other women who said Holland and Garvey were targeted for robbery by Gillard and his co-defendant Brandon Hill, all while advertising for sex work on websites.

As the case opened in early February, Assistant District Attorney David Saacks stressed that Holland and Garvey’s lives “mattered.”

A jury found Seaga Gillard guilty of two counts of first-degree murder Wednesday, setting up a decision on whether he will be executed for the killings. Gillard had been charged in the 2016 slaying of April Holland and Dwayne Garvey in Raleigh.

Josh Shaffer

Josh Shaffer covers Wake County and federal courts. He has been a reporter for The News & Observer since 2004 and previously wrote a column about unusual people and places.

