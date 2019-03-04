14 fire departments battle fire at North Carolina motel

A fire department in North Carolina says more than a dozen fire departments have worked together to fight a weekend fire at a two-story motel near the coast.
News outlets report the Oak Island Fire Department says crews responded to the blaze at the Ocean Crest Motel late Sunday night. It's unclear if anyone was injured when the fire engulfed the 10,000-square-foot motel. Photos of the blaze show portions of the motel's walls and roof collapsing.
The department says the fire has since been contained. It says assisting crews began to leave the scene around 2 a.m. Monday, though some crews will be on scene throughout the morning to fight hotspots.
The cause of the fire is unclear, and the department says an investigation is ongoing.
