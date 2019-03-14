Craft beer deal would allow North Carolina’s biggest breweries to expand

North Carolina’s biggest craft brewers — including two in Charlotte — would be able to significantly expand under bills introduced in the General Assembly on Thursday.
The bills, sponsored by Republican and Democratic leaders, would end a two-year battle over a current law that brewers said stifled their growth by capping their production. The bills would allow large brewers to at least double their annual output.
Suzie Ford, co-founder of Charlotte’s NoDa Brewery, said the compromise “marks a new day in building a strong industry-based economic model for all in the craft beer business.”
“On behalf of NoDa and Old Mecklenburg Brewery, we see a bright future for all,” she said at a legislative press conference.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Herald
#ReadLocal
Tim Kent, executive director of the N.C. Beer and Wine Wholesalers Association, called the measures “a win, win, win, win proposition” that would benefit brewers, distributors, consumers and lawmakers, for whom it marks an end to a long impasse.
The brewers and distributors have been at odds for more than two years. That’s when Ford, her husband Todd and John Marrino, owner of Charlotte’s Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, began the fight for what they called “Craft Freedom.”
They wanted to raise the 25,000-barrel cap on craft beer production. Producing one barrel above that forces brewers into a costly contract with one of the state’s big distributors. What’s known as the franchise law then gives distributors control over sales, marketing, delivery, quality control and even pricing. And the distributor essentially controls the rights in perpetuity.
The effort pitted the fast-growing craft beer industry against wholesale distributors, a group that reinforced its clout with nearly $1.5 million in political contributions in the last four years. The state’s more than 200 craft brewers have an annual economic impact of $1.2 billion, according to the N.C. Craft Brewers Guild.
The two sides ended up in court after a House panel approved a watered down version of a bill to raise the cap. It would have increased the brewers’ annual production cap from 25,000 to 200,000 barrels before a brewery has to contract with a distributor.
The compromise announced Wednesday would create a new category of “Mid-Sized Independent Breweries” such as NoDa, Olde Meck and Red Oak. The ability to self-distribute would be raised to 50,000 barrels. The new law would allow mid-sized breweries to distribute “up to” 50,000 barrels a year.
The “mid-size” designation would be limited only to those breweries that sell less than 100,000 barrels of beer per year.
The compromise was welcomed by both brewers and wholesale distributors.
It preserves the so-called three-tier system — brewers, wholesalers and retailers — that has deep roots in North Carolina and across the country.
The 21st Amendment, which ended Prohibition in 1933, left it to states to regulate alcohol. North Carolina and other states adopted a “three-tier” system of producers, wholesalers and retailers designed to avoid monopolies of giant brewers. In 2001, according to the suit, five brewers controlled 90 percent of the U.S. market.
A lawsuit filed by NoDa and Olde Mecklenburg challenged that system.
“Today, with the emergence of North Carolina’s small craft brewery industry, the landscape has changed entirely,” the brewers’ suit says.
“The old laws aimed at preventing a few megabreweries from capturing 100 percent of the market also apply to each of North Carolina’s … breweries, which each hold only a tiny percentage of the craft beer market.”
Lawmakers hailed the compromise that for the moment has all sides happy.
Republican Rep. David Lewis called it “an example of how good public policy is made.”
“We’re sorry there’s not more controversy,” he told reporters.
Comments