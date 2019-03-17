North Carolina man wanted in wife’s death caught in Arizona

A North Carolina man on the run from accusations that he killed his wife has been arrested in Arizona.
Nash County, North Carolina, Sheriff Keith Stone said 57-year-old Rexford Lynn Keel Jr. was arrested Sunday in Tucson, Arizona, by state troopers as part of a coordinated investigation involving multiple agencies. Stone was planning an afternoon news conference with more details.
The Nash County Sheriff's Office said it obtained an arrest warrant Friday accusing 57-year-old Rexford Lynn Keel Jr. of murder in his wife's death. Investigators said he fled in a pickup truck, launching a multi-day manhunt.
His wife, 38-year old Diana Alejandra Keel, had gone missing on March 9. The body of the mother of two was found days later in Edgecombe County.
