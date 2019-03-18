ECU chancellor, whose tenure has been been marked by controversy, to step down in May

East Carolina University Chancellor Cecil Staton will be leaving his job in May, ending a three-year tenure marked by both criticism from some alumni and support from faculty.

The university announced Monday that Staton will leave on May 3. But he will remain as an adviser to the president and interim chancellor through June 30, the university said.

“Catherine and I are very grateful for our time at ECU,” said Staton. “We have enjoyed every moment working with our inspiring students and world-class faculty and staff. As we prepare for this transition in leadership, we remain committed to the idea we arrived with – ECU’s future is full of promise. There are no limits to what ECU can attain in service to the East, North Carolina, our nation, and our world and we look forward to following the progress of this great university in the years to come.”

Staton, a former Republican state senator from Georgia, arrived in Greenville in 2016. From the start, some Pirate fans and sports radio shows blamed him for losing seasons. As The News & Observer reported earlier this year, Staton also was criticized for the ECU foundation’s purchase of a $1.3 million chancellor’s house and a new branding campaign. An anonymous online dossier called the hiring of Staton “gross negligence.”

But Staton also had many supporters. In January, dozens of East Carolina University backers signed a letter backing Staton and even called on UNC system leaders to release Staton’s recent performance evaluation as proof that he’s doing a good job.