Michael Peterson prosecutor Freda Black died of liver disease, autopsy says

Freda Black, the former assistant district attorney who helped prosecute Michael Peterson for murder, died of end-stage liver disease due to chronic alcoholism, an autopsy report released Monday says.

Black, 57, helped win the initial murder conviction of the Durham novelist in the death of his wife, Kathleen. The trial was the subject of the documentary “The Staircase,” popular on Netflix.

Black had a history of alcoholism, and wine bottles were found at the scene, according to the report authorized by Dr. Michelle Aurelius.

Black had two daughters. The family asked law enforcement officers to check on her July 29, 2108, when it could not get in touch with her. Law enforcement officers found her lying on a living-room couch, the floor “cluttered with food, wine bottles and trash,” the autopsy says.

No alcohol was found in her body, it says.

The door was unlocked and items that Black may have considered valuable, including jewelry and paperwork, were laid out in the kitchen, the autopsy says.

Black had had recent financial problems, but there was no evidence that she tried to killed herself and her manner of death was ruled natural, according to the report.

“Although there were concerns for self-harm given the text and items at the scene laid out that the decedent may consider valuable, no toxologic or other self-harm cause of death was detected,” it says.

This is a developing story and will be updated.



