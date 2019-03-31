North Carolina

UNC monument, art installation vandalized with ‘racist language’ early Sunday

By Zachery Eanes

March 31, 2019 07:43 PM

Silent Sam pedestal is removed from UNC’s campus

UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt announced Monday that she is resigning after spring graduation, and she ordered that the pedestal that once held the Confederate monument Silent Sam be removed from campus. Shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, it was.
By
Up Next
UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt announced Monday that she is resigning after spring graduation, and she ordered that the pedestal that once held the Confederate monument Silent Sam be removed from campus. Shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, it was.
By
CHAPEL HILL

The campus of UNC-Chapel Hill was vandalized Sunday morning by an individual “affiliated with the Heirs to the Confederacy,” Interim UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said in a message to the university Sunday evening.

Two individuals defaced both the Unsung Founders Memorial, a monument dedicated to the people of color who helped construct the university, and an art installation with “racist language,” Guskiewicz said in the release.

It was not clear what was written on the monuments, though UNC said it included “hateful language and racial slurs.”

The Unsung Founders Memorial is on UNC’s upper quad near where the controversial Silent Sam Confederate monument once stood. The art installation that was vandalized was located outside of Hanes Art Center.

“These events challenge not only our most fundamental community values, but also the safety of our campus,” Guskiewicz said in the release. “Lawless behavior will not be tolerated, and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions.”

The incidents apparently happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. University Police are investigating.

UNC also said that University Police were in the process of obtaining a warrant to arrest one of the individuals “who is known to be affiliated with the Heirs to the Confederacy and was identified on surveillance tape.”

The university is reviewing surveillance tape to identify the other person involved.

UNC said the memorial has been cleaned. But it did not provide a similar update on the art installation.

A crowd of protesters pull down the Confederate statue known as Silent Sam on the campus of the University of North Carolina Monday night, Aug. 20, 2018.

By

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald

north-carolina

north-carolina

north-carolina

latest-news

Zachery Eanes

Zachery Eanes covers real estate, technology and other business-related news for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun.

  Comments  