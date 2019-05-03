‘Severe’ storms threaten the Charlotte region with large hail, damaging winds Saturday

Severe weather possible across NC Saturday Check out the ABC11 weather forecast for more information on the chances of severe weather across NC as a cold front moves in Saturday, May4, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out the ABC11 weather forecast for more information on the chances of severe weather across NC as a cold front moves in Saturday, May4, 2019.

“Severe” thunderstorms could bring large hail and damaging winds to the Charlotte region on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service office in Greer, S.C.

Numerous scattered storms are expected to develop across the area Saturday afternoon, according to a hazardous weather outlook statement issued at 5:33 p.m. Friday.

“Some of these storms may reach severe levels, with brief damaging winds and large hail being the primary threats,” NWS meteorologists said in the statement.

Areas that could see fierce storms include Mecklenburg and surrounding counties, the North Carolina mountains and parts of South Carolina including York and Chester counties and Greenville-Spartanburg.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 4:45 p.m. for southeastern Mecklenburg County and central Union County after a thunderstorm near Indian Land and Marvin carried 60 mph gusts and half-dollar size hail, according the NWS warning.

“A few trees and power lines will be blown down in the warned area,” meteorologists said in the warning. “Hail can cause major property damage, especially to vehicles. Seek shelter inside an interior room.”

A similar warning in South Carolina remained until 5 p.m. for northeastern Greenville and northwestern Spartanburg counties.

At 4:40 p.m., radar revealed a severe thunderstorm eight miles northwest of Spartanburg, near Inman, according to the NWS warning. The storm was moving northeast at 35 mph, with 60 mph gusts and quarter-size hail, meteorologists said in the warning.

“Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected,” meteorologists said in the warning. “Expect wind damage to trees and power lines.”

Warnings were issued until 6 p.m. for central Cabarrus, southeastern Davidson, northwestern Montgomery and northeastern Stanly counties.

Saturday’s high at Charlotte’s airport is forecast to reach 85 degrees Saturday.

Showers are likely on Sunday with the possibility of more thunderstorms, NWS forecasters said.

Severe summer-like storms already damaged parts of the Carolinas in March and April.

On March 1, a photographer captured images of the first confirmed tornado to strike the Carolinas in 2019 and the damage left in the South Carolina city of Abbeville, The Charlotte Observer reported that weekend. Abbeville is about an hour south of Greenville.

Andy Bagwell of Abbeville, SC, took this photo of a funnel cloud just before it touched down in Abbeville, S.C., on Friday night. Courtesy of Andy Bagwell

Powerful storms flooded roads in York County, S.C., and delivered 70 mph winds and ping pong ball-size hail to Morganton, N.C., April 13, the Observer reported at the time.





Severe storms flooded and washed out roads in York County, S.C., on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Screenshot of Twitter photo

On April 19, an EF-0 tornado touched down in Gaston County and sped northeast into Lincoln County before lifting north of Lincolnton, Observer news partner WBTV reported.

Fierce crosswinds that night also diverted planes from landing at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Some planes had to land at the Columbia, S.C., airport, the Observer reported.





At the North Carolina coast, the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office posted dramatic video of severe weather that raced across farmland April 26, ripping off roofs and hurling debris 200 yards, the Observer reported that weekend. The storm later was dubbed a “gustnado.”