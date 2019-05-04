People attending beer festival at Bank of America Stadium flood Twitter with complaints

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

People attending a beer festival at Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte on Saturday flooded Twitter with so many complaints that the topic was trending across the United States.

The Untappd Beer Festival featured 176 U.S. craft brewers on the field where the Carolina Panthers NFL team plays its home games. The event proved so popular in advance that organizers tweeted Friday night only 30 tickets remained. All tickets eventually sold, according to the event’s website. Organizers limited the crowd to 12,500.





Festival-goers soon tweeted complaints about long admission and beer lines, a lack of cups, being denied entry because they had purses and not being offered a refund on their $60 tickets after severe thunderstorms rumbled into the metro area. The National Weather Service reported 60-mph gusts and quarter-to-a-half-dollar-size hail in the region. Others complained about “rude security guards.”





“wow won’t let people inside and charged 60 a ticket,” a festivalgoer with the Twitter handle @_StingyLife complained. “1 line to get in. 20k people in line. This may be the worst event I ever came to. Such a let down.”

The Charlotte Observer messaged festival organizers online about the complaints but had not received a reply by 8 p.m. Saturday.

But organizers had warned festivalgoers in a tweet Friday about the stadium’s bag policy. The tweet included a copy of the policy. “Any bags that do not meet this policy can be checked with the Residence Inn for $5 cash only,” organizers tweeted.

Coming to #UntappdBeerFestival on Saturday? Be sure to review the bag policy for the stadium! Any bags that do not meet this policy can be checked with the Residence Inn for $5 cash only. https://t.co/dfA2oL0C29 pic.twitter.com/qUNEWQ23GO — Untappd (@untappd) May 3, 2019

The Untappd//CQ. Beer Festival, scheduled for 3 to 8 p.m., shut down at one point due to a severe storm in uptown, the festival tweeted.

URGENT #UntappdBeerFestival Attendees: Please make your way to the concourse and off the field. Weather is approaching and all attendees must evacuate the field. — Untappd (@untappd) May 4, 2019

The weather threat closed the festival for about an hour, attendees told the Observer. They were told to seek shelter in a stadium concourse and cheered when they heard the festival would reopen — and stay open until 9 p.m.

The festival also tweeted about the reopening.

ATTENTION: We are going to begin setting up the tents again. We will look to reopen at 6:30. We will extend the event to 9:00, weather permitting. We will allow re-entry. — Untappd (@untappd) May 4, 2019

Organizers tweeted that people would get sturdier beer cups on readmission.

ATTENTION: We have new cups for everyone at the #untappdbeerfestival - you will get them as you re-enter, and they are much stronger. Thank you! — Untappd (@untappd) May 4, 2019

By then, people had lit up Twitter with a litany of complaints.





Imagine that, Bob Alcott tweeted, a festival where not one person got enough beer to get a buzz.

A beer fest where literally no one is drunk....fail #fyrefestival2019 #UntappdBeerFestival — Bob Alcott (@DoctorBob14) May 4, 2019

“Needless to say, this beer festival has a lot of #untappd potential,” tweeted William Dillon.

Needless to say, this beer fest has a lot of #untappd potential — William Dillon (@williambdillon) May 4, 2019

