Man’s DNA connects him to series of unsolved rapes, NC officials say North Carolina officials used DNA to link Johnnie Green to several unsolved rape cases that were about a decade old, authorities announced Tuesday. May 7, 2019 in Fayetteville. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK North Carolina officials used DNA to link Johnnie Green to several unsolved rape cases that were about a decade old, authorities announced Tuesday. May 7, 2019 in Fayetteville.

North Carolina officials used DNA to link a man to several unsolved rape cases that were about a decade old, authorities announced Tuesday in Fayetteville.

Johnnie B. Green Jr., 45, of Parkton, was arrested in connection to nine sexual assaults, the city’s police department posted on Facebook. He “was identified as a person of interest in these cases utilizing Parabon Nanolabs’ Genetic Genealogy service,” police said.

The service is used to “identify a subject by matching their DNA to one or more family members,” according to the Parabon website.

Fayetteville police about one week ago sent to a lab a DNA sample, which was linked to sexual assaults in 2009 and 2010, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said during a press conference Tuesday morning.

“Today stands for the proposition of the power of persistence, the power of partnership and the power of DNA,” Stein said. “Today at least seven cold cases, and likely a number more, are now very warm.”

Green was in the Cumberland County jail on “on unrelated charges” when he was arrested for the rapes, Fayetteville police say.

He now faces multiple counts of first-degree burglary, breaking and entering, second-degree rape, second-degree sex offense, first-degree burglary and common law robbery, according to the department’s Facebook post.