Window maker to create a manufacturing plant in Rockingham County after incentives

Vinyl window maker Pella Corp. plans to launch its first manufacturing plant in North Carolina after receiving an incentive package from the state of North Carolina.

The company plans to open the facility in Reidsville, a city of about 14,500 people north of Greensboro in Rockingham County, and hire 124 people over the next three years.

The total incentive package will be worth up to about $1.9 million, if Iowa-based Pella meets manufacturing and investment goals. The incentive was approved at a state Economic Investment Committee meeting in Raleigh on Tuesday.

Rockingham County will also chip in $343,000 as part of the package.

The minimum average wage for the jobs will be $41,648. The average wage in Rockingham County is $34, 716.

Competitors for the facility were Fort Mill, S.C., which offered $2.5 million in incentives, and La Crosse, Va., which offered $2.9 million in incentives, according to the N.C. Department of Commerce.

The facility will make vinyl windows and will be key to the company’s distribution on the East Coast, the Commerce Department said.

Additionally, Pella will have to invest nearly $20 million in property and construction as part of the agreement with the state.

