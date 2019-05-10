A final goodbye: Tears and praise for police officer devoted to family, cops and God

Mooresville remembers K9 Officer Jordan Sheldon Police officers and residents of Mooresville, N.C., came together on May 8, 2019 to remember slain Mooresville K9 Officer Jordan Sheldon. On May 10 they said goodbye at the officer's funeral at Calvary Church in Charlotte, N.C. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police officers and residents of Mooresville, N.C., came together on May 8, 2019 to remember slain Mooresville K9 Officer Jordan Sheldon. On May 10 they said goodbye at the officer's funeral at Calvary Church in Charlotte, N.C.

Police from across the region fought tears as family and friends gathered for the funeral Friday of slain Mooresville K9 Officer Jordan Sheldon, and recalled his devotion to family, fellow officers and God.

Sheldon’s best friend, fellow K9 Officer Ryan Shannon choked up as he told the gathering at Calvary Church in south Charlotte how the tail lights of Sheldon’s patrol car would disappear in the distance as both responded to an emergency call.

He once asked his buddy why he took off so quickly to scenes. Sheldon replied that he wanted to make sure he had the back of any officer already at the scene.

Family, friends and fellow officers also recalled at the service how Sheldon always wore a smile and was devoted to God, and how he was only 11 when he walked to the front at a Billy Graham Crusade to accept Christ.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Sheldon, a 32-year-old officer who also served on the department’s SWAT team, was shot during what investigators called a routine traffic stop late Saturday on West Plaza Drive and died at a hospital.

The suspect, 28-year-old Michael Aldana of Mooresville, was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Mooresville police.

Friday’s service also included a procession of K9 officers saluting at Sheldon’s casket, their dogs by their side. Everyone sang “Amazing Grace” and Sheldon was given a seven-gun salute outside the church and the playing of Taps as the ceremony ended.

A procession of public safety vehicles arrived at the church for the 11 a.m. service from a funeral home in Concord . After the service, the procession traveled to the Mooresville Police Department, then later disbanded.





“Why are you a cop?” a police officer candidate asked Sheldon last year, Mooresviille Deputy Police Chief Gerald Childress said at Friday’s funeral.





That’s easy, Sheldon replied. “I want to help others.”

This is a developing story.

SHARE COPY LINK Harry Sheldon, the father of Mooresville Police Department Officer Jordan Sheldon addresses the crowd gathered in memory of his son who was killed on Saturday, May 4, 2019 during what investigators are calling a routine traffic stop.