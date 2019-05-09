North Carolina
One NC school district is allowing students out early to honor fallen police officer
Mooresville officer killed during routine traffic stop. Suspect found dead, cops say
All students in the Iredell-Statesville Schools will be given an excused absence Friday if they want to leave classes early to participate in events honoring Mooresville Police Officer Jordan Sheldon, who was killed during a traffic stop.
Students are also being encouraged to wear blue to honor the officer.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday at Calvary Church in Charlotte, 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road, and it will be followed by a procession, officials said. The public can attend the funeral.
Sheldon was a K9 officer who had been with the Mooresville Police for six years, officials said
Two Iredell-Statesville schools -- Mt. Mourne School and Coddle Creek Elementary -- “will operate on an early release schedule” Friday, according to a release. The two schools will let students out at 11:30 a.m.
“Students (at the two schools) are encouraged to find a spot along the procession route to honor Officer Sheldon,” said a release from the district.
“Any student in the Iredell-Statesville Schools who wishes to leave school early to view the funeral procession will be marked as excused.”
The procession is scheduled to arrive in Davidson-Mooresville area between 2:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Friday, said school officials. It will travel from Highway 77 to Highway 115 through Huntersville, Davidson and Mooresville, said a release.
“The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education and administration encourage ALL Iredell-Statesville Schools students to wear blue in honor of Officer Sheldon and our law enforcement officials, who watch over all of us every day,” said a release.
Sheldon was shot and later died Saturday after he pulled over 28-year-old Michael Aldana during a traffic stop, said a police press release.
Aldana left the scene and later killed himself in a nearby apartment, Mooresville Police said Sunday.
The shooting remains under investigation. Police have not yet released details of what might have caused the shooting.
Comments