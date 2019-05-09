One NC school district is allowing students out early to honor fallen police officer

Mooresville officer killed during routine traffic stop. Suspect found dead, cops say ABC11 reports a Mooresville Police Department K9 officer was shot and killed during what investigators are calling a routine traffic stop Saturday. Officer Jordan Harris Sheldon, 32, died after being taken to a hospital, according to a news release. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ABC11 reports a Mooresville Police Department K9 officer was shot and killed during what investigators are calling a routine traffic stop Saturday. Officer Jordan Harris Sheldon, 32, died after being taken to a hospital, according to a news release.

All students in the Iredell-Statesville Schools will be given an excused absence Friday if they want to leave classes early to participate in events honoring Mooresville Police Officer Jordan Sheldon, who was killed during a traffic stop.

Students are also being encouraged to wear blue to honor the officer.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday at Calvary Church in Charlotte, 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road, and it will be followed by a procession, officials said. The public can attend the funeral.

Sheldon was a K9 officer who had been with the Mooresville Police for six years, officials said

Two Iredell-Statesville schools -- Mt. Mourne School and Coddle Creek Elementary -- “will operate on an early release schedule” Friday, according to a release. The two schools will let students out at 11:30 a.m.

“Students (at the two schools) are encouraged to find a spot along the procession route to honor Officer Sheldon,” said a release from the district.

“Any student in the Iredell-Statesville Schools who wishes to leave school early to view the funeral procession will be marked as excused.”

The procession is scheduled to arrive in Davidson-Mooresville area between 2:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Friday, said school officials. It will travel from Highway 77 to Highway 115 through Huntersville, Davidson and Mooresville, said a release.

“The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education and administration encourage ALL Iredell-Statesville Schools students to wear blue in honor of Officer Sheldon and our law enforcement officials, who watch over all of us every day,” said a release.

Sheldon was shot and later died Saturday after he pulled over 28-year-old Michael Aldana during a traffic stop, said a police press release.

Aldana left the scene and later killed himself in a nearby apartment, Mooresville Police said Sunday.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police have not yet released details of what might have caused the shooting.