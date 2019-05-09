Mom burns her 2-month-old baby’s feet, NC cops say — until neighbors rush to rescue

Loretta Marie Ford was arrested in North Carolina after Greensboro police say she intentionally burned her child’s feet.

A North Carolina mom is accused of intentionally burning her 2-month-old baby’s feet before neighbors came to the rescue.

Loretta Marie Ford, 22, was arrested Tuesday after the “child suffered second- and third-degree burns on the bottom of both feet,” the Greensboro Police Department told The Associated Press.

Neighbors Kim Nelson and Sidney Sims saw the mom using a lighter and stepped in to stop the alleged abuse, WFMY and WGHP reported.

“I asked the lady for her child and she released her to me,” Sims said, according to WGHP. “I comforted the child and noticed something more extreme, in regards to the burns on her feet,”

The 2-month-old had blisters and was in pain, WFMY reports. The neighbors told the news station they “had no other choice but to rush the baby to the hospital because of the severity of the burns.”

Ford was charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, according to Guilford County jail records. She received a $500,000 bond, according to the records.

Capt. Nathaniel Davis of the Greenboro Police Department on Wednesday said the investigation was ongoing, according to The Associated Press.

