100-plus pounds of cocaine seized in county’s ‘largest drug bust ever,’ NC cops say

Lincoln County Sheriff Bill Beam stands next to more than 100 pounds of cocaine seized in a traffic stop. Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

The Lincoln, North Carolina, Sheriff’s Office called it “the largest drug bust ever” in the county, after more than 100 pounds of cocaine was seized Wednesday.

What began with a traffic stop turned into something bigger.

A car was pulled over because of “suspicious activities and several traffic violations,” the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Narcotics officers used Anya, a drug-sniffing K-9 officer, to “conduct an open air sniff,” and the dog detected “narcotics in the vehicle,” according to the news release.

The vehicle was searched and 117 pounds of cocaine were discovered, according to the news release. The estimated value of the drugs is $6.4 million, the Sheriff’s Office said in the release.

That makes this “the largest drug bust ever in Lincoln County,” according to the news release.

The driver, Jason Evan Williams, was taken into custody at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center, but information on other arrests was unavailable.

The 48-year-old Goldsboro resident was charged with felony trafficking in cocaine by possession, by transport and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, according to the news release.

Williams is behind bars after his bond was set at $2 million on the combined charges, jail records show.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is continuing to investigate, with assistance from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Huntersville Police Department, Cornelius Police Department and Pineville Police Department.

