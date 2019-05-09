7-week-old baby reported kidnapped and a search is underway, NC cops say

Police are searching for 7-week-old baby Shaylie, who has been reported kidnapped. Asheville Police Department

A search is underway for a baby that was kidnapped in North Carolina on Thursday, the Asheville Police Department said.

Seven-week-old Shaylie was kidnapped in a vehicle in Biltmore Park, police posted on Twitter.

The 2014 Mazda CX5 law enforcement was searching for has been found, but the baby girl is still missing, police tweeted.

The baby was last seen wearing a pink onesie with horizontal white stripes, police said on Twitter.

The infant’s mother said she and her child were “kidnapped by two people wearing ski masks and driven away,” before she was able to escape and contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, WHNS reported.

Anyone with information on the missing baby is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

