Bernie Sanders visiting Charlotte, hopes to make inroads with black voters

On Friday’s 65th anniversary of the Supreme Court ruling that desegregated public schools, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is coming to North Carolina to talk about continued inequities in public education.

It’s a message he hopes will resonate with a group of voters he failed to win in 2016 — African-Americans.

Following a noon appearance in Asheville, the Vermont senator is scheduled to hold a 5:30 p.m. rally at Charlotte’s Central Piedmont Community College.

In 2016, Sanders finished second to Hillary Clinton in the North Carolina primary, with 41 percent of the vote. This year, in a more crowded Democratic field, polls show him running second nationally and in South Carolina to former Vice President Joe Biden.

South Carolina holds one of 2020’s first presidential contests on Feb. 29. North Carolina and a dozen other states vote three days later on March 3.

In 2016, Sanders had trouble attracting African-American votes in both states. Exit polls showed him winning only 19% of the black vote in North Carolina and 14% in South Carolina.

Some say that hasn’t shifted.

“Nothing has changed because nothing has changed with Sen. Sanders,” said Democrat Bakari Sellers, a former S.C. lawmaker and a CNN commentator. “It’s more than just saying, ‘I marched with Dr. (Martin Luther) King’.”

At an appearance in Texas last month, Sanders repeated his story about marching with King during the civil rights movement. There were loud groans from the audience, which included many black women.

Sanders spokeswoman Sarah Ford said the candidate is trying to make minority communities a priority, talking about issues such as racial justice as well as inequality in education, housing and income.

Sanders does have black supporters including Harvard University professor Cornel West. Speaking this week to Neil Cavuto on Fox Business Network, he said Sanders “brings together young people . . . working people (and) people of color.”

Poll shows Sanders trailing Biden

A poll this week in the Charleston Post & Courier showed Sanders trailing Biden 46% to 15% in the state, followed by other Democrats.

For black voters, “Biden has the Obama halo,” Sellers said.

There’s also the issue of electability.

The Real Clear Politics polling average shows Sanders leading President Donald Trump by about 5 percentage points. But it shows Biden leading by 8 points, more than any Democrat. And other polls show Trump beating Sanders.

“For the first time we’re seeing electability push somebody to the front, and right now that’s Biden,” said Scott Huffmon, a political scientist at Rock Hill’s Winthrop University. “That leaves Bernie in a double-lurch. He’s not seen as somebody who can beat Trump and he’s not been able to strongly connect to African-American voters in South Carolina who are absolutely critical.”