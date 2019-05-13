Father charged with cold-case murder of boy found under billboard

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Nearly 20 years after a young boy’s skeleton was found under an Orange County billboard, a relative has been charged with murder.

An Orange County grand jury indicted John Russell Whitt, 57, on charges of first-degree murder and concealment of death Monday morning in the killing of Robert Adam Whitt, according to court documents.

For years, the identity of the boy remained a mystery, despite national and international media attention, The News & Observer has reported.





A break in the case followed Orange County Investigator Tim Horne, who has since retired, connecting with a genetic genealogy consultant.





The consultant said DNA showed Bobby was a first-generation child of Asian and white parents, and when she compared the results to online DNA ancestry services, it revealed a possible first cousin of Bobby’s parent living in Hawaii, Horne told The News & Observer in February.





Horne connected with the relative, who provided the child’s name and other information.





The boy’s family in Ohio had not reported them missing, because they thought Bobby’s mother had taken him back to her native South Korea, Horne said.





Using the information, investigators were able to piece together a scenario in which John Whitt killed his son Robert and his wife, Myoung Hwa Cho, whose body was found along I-85 in South Carolina.





In February, Sheriff’s Office officials told The News & Observer that the boy’s father, who is in federal prison, confessed recently to both murders.