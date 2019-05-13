Jonas Brothers to perform in Charlotte in the group’s first headline tour in a decade

Nick Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, perform a medley at the Billboard Music Awards on May 1. They will be at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on Nov. 20. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The Jonas Brothers will be doing a show in uptown Charlotte on Nov. 20 at the Spectrum Center, something that could be seen as a bit of a homecoming, since they have family in the area.

It is one of 23 additional shows tagged on to the end of their “Happiness Begins Tour,” including stops in Canada and Mexico, according to a release from the group’s management.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, May 18, at 10 a.m. at spectrumcentercharlotte.com and livenation.com, the Spectrum Center Box Office, all Ticketmaster outlets or by phone at 800-745-3000.

The tour kicks off Aug. 7 in Miami and wraps up in Dec. 14 at The Forum in Los Angeles, according to a release. It marks the first headline tour for the Jonas Brothers in almost a decade, organizers said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The trio of brothers have strong ties to the Charlotte area, in part because of a restaurant called Nellie’s Southern Kitchen in Belmont.

The restaurant, about 15 miles west of Charlotte, is owned by the Jonas’ brother father, Kevin Jonas Sr., and named for his maternal grandmother, Nellie Jonas, who died in 2011.

SHARE COPY LINK San Luis Obispo County has another celebrity sighting — musician Nick Jonas was seen shooting a music video at the Pacific Dunes Ranch in Oceano on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017.

In January, Nick Jonas and his actress wife Priyanka Chopra attended a wedding reception in their honor at the restaurant. It was the couple’s fourth wedding reception since getting married Dec. 1 at a palace in Chopra’s native country of India, reports Vogue-India.

The reception was hosted by Jonas’ parents, Kevin and Denise Jonas, reported the Hindustan Times. Music was provided by Nick Jonas’ brother, Joe Jonas, who attended with his then fiancee and now wife, “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner.

Social media posts showed Nick Jonas visited uptown Charlotte while here for the reception, with an Instagram post by Pierina Imparato including a photo of the two posing on an uptown street. “Casually ran into this guy yesterday,” Imparato posted with the photo.