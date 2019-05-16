North Carolina
As drive-thru line grows longer, Taco Bell workers sit inside smoking, NC video shows
Workers at a Taco Bell in Asheville, North Carolina, were caught on video smoking inside the restaurant on Saturday.
The video shows the two employees sitting at a table smoking cigarettes while a long line of cars wait for the drive through, according to WLOS.
The Taco Bell is located on Patton Avenue, a busy road in west Asheville, WSOC reported.
Smoking inside restaurants is illegal in North Carolina, according to WSOC.
“We are disappointed that this happened,” a Taco Bell spokesperson told WLOS. “This is a franchise location and the team members involved no longer work for the franchise.”
