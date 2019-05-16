As drive-thru line grows longer, Taco Bell workers sit inside smoking, NC video shows

Video shows Taco Bell workers smoking inside restaurant as drive-through line grows A North Carolina man captured Taco Bell workers sitting inside the Asheville fast food restaurant smoking while a line of cars continued to grow in the drive-through. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A North Carolina man captured Taco Bell workers sitting inside the Asheville fast food restaurant smoking while a line of cars continued to grow in the drive-through.

Workers at a Taco Bell in Asheville, North Carolina, were caught on video smoking inside the restaurant on Saturday.





The video shows the two employees sitting at a table smoking cigarettes while a long line of cars wait for the drive through, according to WLOS.

The Taco Bell is located on Patton Avenue, a busy road in west Asheville, WSOC reported.

Smoking inside restaurants is illegal in North Carolina, according to WSOC.

“We are disappointed that this happened,” a Taco Bell spokesperson told WLOS. “This is a franchise location and the team members involved no longer work for the franchise.”