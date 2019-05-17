Can HB2 ‘replacement law’ limit which bathrooms transgender people use?

ACLU challenges the ‘bathroom bill’ reform ACLU attorney Chris Brook addresses a lawsuit ACLU and Lambda Legal filed against House Bill 142, the repealed version of House Bill 2 in 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ACLU attorney Chris Brook addresses a lawsuit ACLU and Lambda Legal filed against House Bill 142, the repealed version of House Bill 2 in 2017.

A nearly three-year long lawsuit stemming from North Carolina’s controversial “bathroom law” reached little conclusion Friday, as lawyers for the legislature, the governor and six LGBTQ plaintiffs continue to clash about the law that replaced it.

Lawyers for Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, and the plaintiffs want to enter into an agreement saying that the replacement law for House Bill 2, HB 142, cannot be used to prevent transgender people from using bathrooms consistent with their gender identity.

But lawyers for the N.C. General Assembly have objected to that agreement. They say it’s too vague, would raise questions about federalism and could create additional court rights.





A federal judge in Winston-Salem asked the parties to try to come to an amended agreement by the end of the month.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

From HB2 to HB142

The agreement in question is the latest tug-of-war between various branches of government on trans’ people use of public restrooms — and who can pass laws on the matter.

Charlotte had tried to expand its nondiscrimination ordinance to explicitly allow transgender people to use the bathroom consistent with their gender identity in schools and other government facilities.





HB2, which was signed into law at the state level in response, did the opposite: It required that people use the bathroom matching the sex listed on their birth certificate.

Following national boycotts of that law, the state legislature replaced it with HB142, which is weaker but still overrides Charlotte: It prohibits municipalities from regulating restrooms and blocks them until December 2020 from enacting nondiscrimination policies that go farther than state law.

The ACLU and Lambda Legal, which are representing the plaintiffs, have argued that the replacement law doesn’t explicitly protect transgender people in using the bathroom consistent with their gender identity.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



