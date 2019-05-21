North Carolina

What happens when a snake gets into a power substation? 10,000 people lose power in NC

Three things to know for a power outage

Be prepared and safe during a power outage with these three following tips. By
Up Next
Be prepared and safe during a power outage with these three following tips. By

About 10,000 people in downtown Fayetteville, North Carolina, lost power Tuesday morning when a snake got into a power substation, the city’s Public Works Commission said on Facebook.

“Outage caused by snake in a substation. 10,000 customer(s) who were out have been restored. Power restored as of 10:45 a.m.,” the commission said.

The commission did not give the condition of the snake.

The city’s Public Works Commission is the electrical utility for Fayetteville, and most of the electricity comes from Duke Energy, the Fayetteville Observer reports.

The outage started about 10:20 a.m. and was fixed by 10:45, the commission said.

CalMatters and the Sacramento Bee look at the challenges to the frayed complex power grid of stations, lines and transformers keeping the lights on for millions of Californians who mostly take it for granted.

By

Charles Duncan

Charles Duncan covers what’s happening right now across North and South Carolina, from breaking news to fun or interesting stories from across the region. He holds degrees from N.C. State University and Duke and lives two blocks from the ocean in Myrtle Beach.
  Comments  