Carolina coast could see record highs for Memorial Day heat wave. How hot could it get?

Heat wave safety tips The Sacramento Fire Department shares tips on staying safe and healthy as the mercury skyrockets. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Sacramento Fire Department shares tips on staying safe and healthy as the mercury skyrockets.

If you’re headed to the beach for Memorial Day weekend, get ready for possibly record-breaking heat along the Carolina coast.

A heat wave is moving in for the long holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service, but there’s very little chance of rain along the beaches.

Forecasters warn a heat wave will take over much of the South for Memorial Day weekend. This image shows the maximum temperatures forecast for Friday. National Weather Service

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Building upper level high pressure system will bring increasingly warm temperatures this weekend into next week. Afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s, with heat indices as high as the mid 90s Saturday,” forecasters at the Weather Service in Wilmington said.

Weather will be “dangerously hot,” for much of the area, especially inland from the coast, the forecasters warned.

Popular beach spots all along the coast from Hilton Head, South Carolina, to North Carolina’s Outer Banks will feel the heat wave. So no matter where you’re headed, bring sunscreen and lots of water.

“Record highs appear to be in jeopardy, some dating back to the 1950s,” according to the NWS.

“A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible through the weekend,” the Wilmington forecast said.

Along the Outer Banks and areas around New Bern and Morehead City, North Carolina, forecasters predicts “above average temperatures, possibly reaching record levels and below normal precipitation,” according to the Weather Service.

Further south, including areas around Savannah, Georgia, up to Hilton Head and Charleston, South Carolina, “the very significant and dangerous early summer heat wave continues,” the Weather Service warns.

“Inland, the potential for very hot conditions still exists and will forecast inland highs in the 90s,” according to the NWS.

SHARE COPY LINK Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous if you don't know what to do. This video from NOAA Ocean Today shows you how to break the grip of the rip.