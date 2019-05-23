North Carolina

Gov. Cooper orders paid parental leave for state employees

RALEIGH

State employees will soon get paid time off when they have a child, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday.

Cooper signed an executive order granting paid parental leave to North Carolina’s state employees. Full-time workers would get up to eight weeks of paid time off under the Democratic governor’s order, which takes effect Sept. 1.

Democrats in the state House introduced a bill in April that aimed to allow up to eight weeks of paid parental leave for full-time state employees and up to four weeks for part-time employees. But that bill has gone nowhere.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

