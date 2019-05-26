North Carolina
NC teen’s rap video on driver safety got her $10,000 closer to paying for college
Distracted driving PSA: ‘Famous Last Words’
A North Carolina high school junior won $10,000 for her rap video on driver safety.
Christina Williams, a junior at Garner Magnet High School, was looking for ways to get money for college when she came across the TeenDrive365 Video Challenge, according to Forbes.
TeenDrive365 is an initiative from Toyota and Discovery Education to “promote safe driving habits and put an end to distracted driving,” according to the TeenDrive365 website. The annual video challenge asks teens to submit a video with a message to their peers about safe driving.
Williams’ rap video discourages fellow teen drivers from doing distracting things behind the wheel, such as eating, texting or listening to loud music.
“Road safety is an issue for all so I need to attack it, but I’m focusing primarily on my age bracket,” she said in the rap.
In the video, she is talking to herself from an enlightened perspective.
Her video also features Wake County sheriff’s deputies and other first responders, according to a Wake County Sheriff’s Department news release.
“We are so proud of Christina and all young people like her that take the initiative to make a difference in our community and we are here to help in any way we can,” Wake County Sheriff Gerald R. Baker said in the release.
Her video, named Christina’s Community, won second place in the challenge, according to TeenDrive365.
She plans to use the $10,000 prize to help her single mom pay for college tuition, according to Forbes.
Williams wants to attend UNC to get a degree in social work, Forbes reported.
Comments