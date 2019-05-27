North Carolina man drowns while swimming in lake

Sheriff's deputies in North Carolina say a 21-year-old man has drowned in a lake.

WLOS-TV in Asheville reports the Jackson County Sheriff's Office is citing friends and bystanders who said Marquise Maurice Dukes of Harmony jumped off a fishing pier around 7 p.m. on Sunday and attempted to swim back to a designated swimming area at Lake Glenville.

One witness attempted to help Dukes, but couldn't get him back to shore. The witnesses said Dukes became distressed and went under the surface.

Rescue divers from Henderson County located Dukes' body and recovered it from the lake around 11:42 p.m.