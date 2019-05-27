Multiple injuries reported after deck structure collapses in Ocean Isle Beach, NC

Ocean Isle Beach area where the deck collapsed on Memorial Day. © 2018 Google

Multiple people were hurt, some seriously, after part of a deck structure collapsed at an oceanfront home in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, on Memorial Day, according to the Wilmington Star-News and other outlets.

The incident happened about 1:30 p.m. at 137 Ocean Isle West Blvd. when a set of stairs attached to the deck collapsed under a crowd of people, according to WWAY.

TV station WECT quoted the Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie Smith as saying “several people were injured” in the collapse, including some who were taken to a hospital by helicopter.

Smith told the Wilmington Star-News as many as 14 people were posing on the stairs for a photo when the structure fell apart under them. Eight were taken to a hospital, the newspaper said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK Four people were injured when a balcony at Dora Condo, 8425 Harding Ave. in Miami Beach, collapsed onto a Chevrolet sedan below, Miami Beach Fire Rescue said.

Maps show the home is along Jinks Creek area of Tubbs Inlet. The home is a three-story rental property that can accommodate 22 people, according to Rentabeach.com. Photos show a deck runs the length of the second floor and extends out to the beach.

In 2013, a deck collapse in the same area of the town injured 21 members of a vacation family as they took a photo at a rental home on the same road, according to WRAL. The “injuries ranged from broken bones to a spinal injury,” the station reported.

Emerald Isle, another popular beach community, had a vacation home deck fall 14 feet in 2015, injuring 20 members of a Virginia family, reported the Carteret County News-Times. All survived, the newspaper said.

An investigation blamed the collapse on corroded nails, reported WITN.