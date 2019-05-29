Accused Outer Banks flasher escaped custody, sheriff’s office says

Accused flasher Zane Reynolds escaped police custody Tuesday in Manteo, North Carolina. Dare County Sheriff's Office

A man accused of flashing on the Outer Banks escaped custody Tuesday, according to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office.

The Nags Head Police Department had Zane Reynolds in custody, but he “escaped while being transferred to the Dare County Detention Center,” the sheriff’s office said a little after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was last seen in Manteo.

In April, the Kitty Hawk Police Department asked for help to find Reynolds, who lives in Corolla. The department said Reynolds “is wanted for Indecent Exposure related to incidents that occurred on April 5th and 6th in the area of the Lillian Street Beach Access.”

Officers accused Reynolds of exposing himself and masturbating in the dunes on the beach, OBX Today reports.

Police charged Reynolds with indecent exposure, a misdemeanor, on April 17 but did not jail him, according to OBX Today.

Just a couple weeks later, he was arrested again, this time for assault and burglary in Kitty Hawk, police said.

“These charges stem from an incident that occurred in the early morning hours of May 1st at a home on Parker Street in Kitty Hawk,” police said.

The sheriff’s office did not say what Reynolds was in custody for when he escaped Tuesday in Manteo.

The department described Reynolds as a white man with dreadlocks, last seen wearing shorts and flip flops.

