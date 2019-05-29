‘Challenging moments like these’: Myrtle Beach hospital steps in after NC deck collapses

Multiple injuries reported after collapse in Ocean Isle Beach, NC ABC11 reports on injuries to several people after part of a the stairway of a deck structure collapsed on Memorial Day in Ocean Isle Beach, NC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ABC11 reports on injuries to several people after part of a the stairway of a deck structure collapsed on Memorial Day in Ocean Isle Beach, NC.

Grand Strand Medical Center is treating a dozen victims who were injured after a deck collapsed in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, on Memorial Day.

Five patients were treated in the trauma center and are all in good-to-fair condition, according to a release from the hospital. The other patients were treated and released from the emergency center. The hospital is the only facility in the area that offers Level I Adult Trauma and Level II Pediatric Trauma services, according to a release.

“Our emergency and trauma teams work together with our first responders to ensure our community has the absolute best care possible when any unexpected events happen,” Dr. Antonio Pepe, trauma medical director, said in a release. “All of our team members are dedicated to providing a supportive healthcare environment in challenging moments like these.”

A set of stairs attached to a deck collapsed at a beach house about 1:30 p.m. under a crowd of people taking a photo, according to WWAY. Coastline Volunteer Rescue Squad posted on Facebook that at least three of the victims were airlifted to a hospital.