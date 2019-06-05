Will NC pass the ‘born alive’ abortion bill? Here’s what could happen today

Pro-life rally urges N.C. House to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 359 A group of about 200 people gathered near the Legislative Building Tuesday evening to urge members of the N.C. House follow their state Senate counterparts and override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 359. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A group of about 200 people gathered near the Legislative Building Tuesday evening to urge members of the N.C. House follow their state Senate counterparts and override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 359.

Today, state lawmakers may decide the fate of a bill that would bring new penalties for medical professionals who allow abortion survivors to die.

Abortion opponents and women’s rights advocates are expected to watch from the gallery on Wednesday as House Speaker Tim Moore calls a vote on Senate Bill 359, also known as the “Born Alive Abortion Survivors Act.”

North Carolina’s bill would require medical professionals to provide life-saving care specifically to infants who survive an abortion and to report instances of such births. Medical professionals and hospital employees who don’t comply with the law could face felony charges, prison time and up to $250,000 in fines.

The GOP-controlled NC House and Senate already approved the bill, but it was later vetoed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. The NC Senate voted last month to override him, and the House could make the bill law if 60 percent of its members also support an override.

The NC bill is one of several pieces of abortion-related legislation being considered across the country. Unlike proposals in other states such as Alabama and Louisiana, though, North Carolina’s proposed law doesn’t tighten the window for legal abortion.

Democrats have generally opposed the bill on grounds that it would bring more bureaucracy into complicated medical situations and may discourage abortions that are medically necessary. Republicans, meanwhile, believe more should be done to prevent infant deaths and hold doctors accountable.

Rep. Julie von Haefen, a Wake County Democrat, said in an interview Wednesday she hopes Democrats all “stand with the governor.”

“I think it’s an unnecessary bill designed to threaten and scare doctors,” von Haefen said. “It’s also political, to make us out as against babies and mothers, which is not the case,” she said.

“We already have laws in place that cover this,” Rep. Allison Dahle, another Wake Democrat, said in an interview Wednesday morning. “I just don’t believe there’s any foundation for it.”

Dahle said it is an issue that is really hard to talk about, and should not be a political issue.

“I think this is an issue that (House members) choose not to discuss outside the chamber. On (the) whole, I believe both sides of the chamber want to work together. This is a divisive issue we’re not going to agree on,” Dahle said.

Whether Republicans can override Cooper remains unclear. The GOP has had a supermajority in NC’s legislature for most of this decade, meaning they’ve had enough members to override the governor’s veto. But Democrats broke the GOP’s supermajority last year, meaning Republicans can’t override Cooper’s veto by themselves.

And yet, an override is still possible. Democratic Sen. Don Davis voted with Republicans last month, giving them the one vote they needed to keep override hopes alive.

The bill’s sponsors believe they’ve secured “their best case scenario,” Moore spokesman Joseph Kyzer told the News & Observer last week.





“Call your House member today and urge them to support care for living, breathing children born alive and surviving outside the womb,” Moore tweeted Wednesday.

Tuesday morning, Cooper said he believes his veto will be upheld.

“We need to move on from these divisive social and political issues and talk about the real issues facing the people of North Carolina: education, health care, bringing good paying jobs, (and) clean air and water,” Cooper said in a brief news conference after a Council of State meeting.

State laws allow for the House to wait until the end of next year’s legislative session to vote on an override. Legislative leaders have done this in the past while waiting for minds to change or for override opponents to be absent — or both. This stalling tactic is known as putting a bill in the “veto garage.”

But last week, Moore put a vote on the calendar after some Democrats accused him of exploiting a tough situation for Democratic Rep. Sydney Batch of Wake County, who’s fighting cancer. Their complaints were chronicled in a recent story by the Huffington Post.

Von Haefen said she was surprised that Moore finally set a particular day for the vote because Democrats thought it was going to be drawn out.

What could happen

While Wednesday’s vote could be final, there’s still a way lawmakers could keep the bill in legislative limbo. After the vote, a legislator could take advantage of rule 18 of the House rulebook. The rule allows for a member of the vote’s winning side to make a motion for reconsideration at a later date. That motion could then be put to a vote and be adopted by a simple majority.

So, if the GOP believes it doesn’t have the votes to override Cooper, a Republican could vote with Democrats (to oppose the override) and then make the motion to reconsider the bill later. Rep. Deb Butler, a Democrat from New Hanover County, suspects Republicans may consider this strategy.

The “Speaker said it is his intention to hold the veto override vote on Wednesday,” Butler tweeted on May 29. “Wonder which R (Republican) will vote with us so there is an opportunity for reconsideration? No more games. Time for a #straightupvote.”

