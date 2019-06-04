Meet the lucky guy who just won NC’s biggest Powerball jackpot ever Charles W. Jackson Jr. is one lucky guy. He’s the North Carolina winner who won the $344.6 million jackpot in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. He talks about realizing he had matched all of the numbers to win the jackpot. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charles W. Jackson Jr. is one lucky guy. He’s the North Carolina winner who won the $344.6 million jackpot in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. He talks about realizing he had matched all of the numbers to win the jackpot.

Charles W. Jackson Jr. is one lucky guy. He’s the North Carolina man who won the $344.6 million jackpot in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.





The win is the largest jackpot ever won in North Carolina involving a single ticket and is the fifth time that a North Carolina ticket has claimed a Powerball jackpot.

Jackson, 66, said he didn’t realize he had the winning ticket until Wednesday.

The retiree decided to take the lump-sum payout option, meaning he’s receive $223 million.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He was clearly still a bit shocked when he appeared at N.C. lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Tuesday night.

“It hasn’t washed completely over me yet,” he said.

Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, but Jackson bought the only ticket that matched all six numbers: 6, 15, 34, 45, 52 and the Powerball 8.

Jackson, who lives in Parkton, bought the ticket at the Carlie C’s IGA in Hope Mills, a few miles southwest of Fayetteville. The store will receive a $50,000 award for selling the winning ticket.

The lucky ticket owner has a choice of an estimated annuity of $344.6 million paid in 30 payments over 29 years or a lump sum payment of $223.3 million.

“It’s a lucky day to be in North Carolina,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We look forward to meeting the jackpot winner, but the most important thing for the winner to do today is sign the back of the ticket and secure it in a safe place. This is a life-changing event. The lucky winner should take some time and get sound professional advice before coming in to get the big check.”