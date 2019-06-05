General Assembly police: Arresting Barber had ‘absolutely no bearing’ on politics

Health care protest leads to 32 arrests at Legislature More than 100 protesters swarmed the state Legislative Building on May 30,2017 to call for better health care coverage on the state and national levels, leading to the arrests of 32 people, including the Rev. William Barber II. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 100 protesters swarmed the state Legislative Building on May 30,2017 to call for better health care coverage on the state and national levels, leading to the arrests of 32 people, including the Rev. William Barber II.

The police chief for the General Assembly testified Wednesday that arresting the Rev. William Barber had “absolutely no bearing” on his politics or the content of his 2017 protest.

“It would have been improper and illegal if it did,” Chief Martin Brock said.

His statement came on the second day of testimony in the trial of the civil rights leader, who is charged with trespassing after a demonstration outside Sen. Phil Berger’s office.

Brock said Barber led a crowd of roughly 20 people in chants on the second floor, and he was loud enough to drown out warnings given from a bullhorn. The civil rights leader and fellow demonstrators had drawn complaints in their speeches and songs concerning health care coverage, Brock said, adding that Barber disregarded several warnings to lower his voice and move.

“What was being said was not the issue,” said the chief. “The issue was the volume at which it was being said.”

Though these are misdemeanor charges, issues of First Amendment rights loom around the edges of the case.

By asking Brock whether his arrest had anything to do with the content of Barber’s protest, Assistant District Attorney Nishma Patel “opened the door” to the question of free speech, argued John McWilliams, Barber’s attorney, who laid a pocket copy of the U.S. Constitution on his table during discussions outside the present of the jury.

Questioning will likely continue in that direction in a limited way Wednesday afternoon, despite Patel’s objection. In his ruling, presiding Judge Stephan Futrell noted outside the presence of jurors that the case was generating a lot of legal discussion for a class three misdemeanor with a maximum punishment of a few hundred dollars.

Barber is fighting the misdemeanor charge because, he says, his arrest violated his state and federal constitutional rights. He opted for a jury trial.

He does not dispute that he remained in the building after being ordered to leave. He has said he is not guilty of trespassing because he was in the building during business hours exercising his right — and what he sees as his obligation under the state constitution— to instruct his political leaders.

Testimony continues Wednesday afternoon.