The 2019 Cricket World Cup matches have started. Here’s how you can watch.

Check out photos from preliminary and early matches in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Forget about the NBA and Stanley Cup Finals.

Cricket is where it’s at.





With the 2019 Cricket World Cup just heating up — with 2.5 billion fans worldwide, the sport is second in popularity only to soccer — fans around the globe are glued to their screens for the event that comes only once every four years.

It’s no different in the Triangle, which is home to a diverse immigrant community of cricket lovers.





The Triangle Cricket League, formed with 10 teams in 2010, counts one of its primary objectives as promoting the sport to younger players.





How to watch

World Cup matches, played in England and Wales for the first time since 1999, started May 30 with the final game scheduled for July 14.

To watch the Cricket World Cup matches live in the United States, streaming is your only option, and it isn’t free.





The matches aren’t carried on any network or cable channels, but Triangle Cricket League president Jana Chellaperumal tells us that most Indian restaurants in the Triangle — such as Paradise Indian Cuisine or Tower Indian Restaurant, both in Morrisville — show the games on big screens during lunch.

Here are your options for safe and secure streaming. To learn more about the Cricket World Cup and see a schedule of matches, visit the International Cricket Council.

Hotstar

You can watch live matches, highlights and replays via the Hotstar streaming service, which specializes in Indian programming (including movies and shows in eight Indian languages).

Cost: $19.99 per month, or $99.99 for one year.

How to watch: Hotstar works on a desktop computer, mobile devices (Android and iOS) and on your TV via streaming devices such as Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Chromecast.

More info: us.hotstar.com

Willow TV





Willow has live cricket matches, replays and highlights, plus interactive scorecards.

Cost: $9.99 per month

How to Watch: Willow is available on desktop computers, mobile devices (Android and iOS) and via streaming devices Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast, Google TV and Samsung Smart TV.

Note: Willow is also available through some cable and satellite services, but you’ll need to subscribe to a special package. Contact your provider to see if the cost to upgrade is better than straight streaming.

More info: willow.tv