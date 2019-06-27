Partisan gerrymandering: In win for Republicans, Supreme Court won’t overturn NC maps

North Carolina’s contorted history of congressional redistricting Federal judges recently ruled that Republicans unconstitutionally gerrymandered two North Carolina congressional districts by race. But redrawing districts to benefit the political party in power is nothing new and has been going on for years. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Federal judges recently ruled that Republicans unconstitutionally gerrymandered two North Carolina congressional districts by race. But redrawing districts to benefit the political party in power is nothing new and has been going on for years.

North Carolina won’t have to draw new congressional districts for the 2020 elections, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled, in a high-profile legal loss for Democrats and anti-gerrymandering advocates.





The court’s decision was published Thursday. A lower court had previously ruled that North Carolina’s Republican-led state legislature violated the U.S. Constitution when it drew the lines for the state’s 13 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, by gerrymandering them to artificially inflate the power of Republican voters and diminish the power of Democratic voters.

But the Supreme Court disagreed and overturned the lower court’s ruling. The justices ruled that partisan gerrymandering is simply beyond the scope of the federal courts’ authority to make judgments on.

