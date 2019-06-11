North Carolina

What do you do when ducklings get caught in a storm drain? Call the fire department

Firefighters in Asheville rescued eight ducklings from a storm drain.
Firefighters in Asheville rescued eight ducklings from a storm drain. Asheville Fire Department

Firefighters in Asheville, North Carolina, took a break from the heroics of fighting fires and saving people for an assist on a smaller scale: They were called to rescue eight baby ducks.

The ducklings got stuck in a storm drain in the city. Photos shared by the Asheville Fire Department show a firefighter crouched down in a storm drain under McDowell Street to rescue the little ducklings.

“The past few rainy days in Avl should have been perfect for ducks! However, E2 C-Shift was called to rescue 8 ducklings from a storm drain,” the department said on Facebook.

After the rescue at least two of the crew took time to hold the ducklings for a few photos.

“All are safe and reunited with momma duck,” the department said.

By

Charles Duncan

Charles Duncan covers what’s happening right now across North and South Carolina, from breaking news to fun or interesting stories from across the region. He holds degrees from N.C. State University and Duke and lives two blocks from the ocean in Myrtle Beach.

