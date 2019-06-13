The Triangle misses out on being chosen to house USDA research agencies

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue talks about relocating two USDA offices Sonny Perdue, the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture talked about North Carolina's chances to land two USDA office relocations during a visit to Raleigh on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sonny Perdue, the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture talked about North Carolina's chances to land two USDA office relocations during a visit to Raleigh on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

The Triangle will not be the new home to two U.S. Department of Agriculture research agencies, losing out to the Kansas City area, the Kansas City Star reported.

The Triangle was one of three finalists for the relocation of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture and the Economic Research Service, moves that have been met with resistance from current workers and some Democrats in the U.S. House.





Wake County, Durham County and Research Triangle Park were applicants for the relocation. Indiana was also a finalist.

It is the second time in less than a year that the area has been a finalist, but not the winner, for a federal project. In July, Austin, Texas was picked as the new home of the U.S. Army’s Futures Command Center, an Army headquarters assigned the development of new missiles, cannons, tanks and aircraft for modern warfare.

Amazon also passed on Raleigh, one of 20 finalists, when it picked Washington, D.C. and New York as locations for its second headquarters.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue visited North Carolina last week. Perdue, a former Georgia governor who worked as a veterinarian in Wake County in the 1970s, said he tried to distance himself from the decision so as to not “put my thumb on the scale.”

“Obviously, you all who live here know what makes this area attractive. You have a great quality of life; you’ve got the laborshed from the Research Triangle Park; you’ve got the universities and academics here and it is just a great place to live. Those are the qualities we are looking for,” Perdue said during his visit.

But it was not enough to win the research agencies from the Kansas City region, which sits on the Kansas and Missouri border and included applicants and support from both states. Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran, a Republican, tweeted a photo of him meeting with Perdue on Wednesday, an indication that Kansas City was a likely winner.

Moran released a statement on Thursday: “After months of advocating to Secretary Perdue that NIFA and ERS ought to be relocated to the Kansas City area, I’m thrilled that USDA has selected Kansas City to house these critical research agencies. The animal health corridor, stretching from Manhattan, Kansas to Columbia, Missouri, is the largest concentration of animal health companies in the world, and Kansas is also the home of the National Bio and Agro-defense Facility – and today’s decision further bolsters Kansas City’s status as a national leader in the ag industry.”

The cost of housing in Kansas City, Missouri is considerably less than in Raleigh, according to several online calculators including Zillow. One group recently named Kansas City the No. 2 city in terms of affordability, according to the Kansas City Star. Durham was No. 5 on the list. Quality of life was one of the criteria used by the USDA, a category that included residential housing costs.





NIFA “provides leadership and funding for programs that advance agriculture-related sciences,” according to its website. NIFA has 350 employees and a budget of more than $1.5 billion, much of which goes to research and education. Its mission is to “(i)nvest in and advance agricultural research, education, and extension to solve societal challenges.”





At NIFA, “they underwrite a bulk of the competitively funded research that occurs here at N.C. State in the plant sciences,” Steve Lommel, associate dean for research at N.C. State’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, said earlier this year in an interview.

ERS’ mission is “to anticipate trends and emerging issues in agriculture, food, the environment, and rural America and to conduct high-quality, objective economic research to inform and enhance public and private decision making,” according to its website. ERS employs more than 250 economists and social scientists and about 100 information technology and communications specialists, per its website.

Many employees at the agencies are opposed to a move from Washington. NIFA workers voted overwhelmingly in recent days to join a union with ERS employees who voted last month, The Washington Post reported.

“Within the agency, 99% say that this is terrible. It is going to destroy the agency, destroy science, wreck families and wreck homes,” Laura Dodson, an economist at the ERS, told The N&O in a phone interview last week.

Perdue said in Raleigh that he was aware of the “concern” and acknowledged that some have been “very vocal” about their opposition to any move.

“Relocation will help ensure USDA is the most effective, most efficient, and most customer-focused agency in the federal government, allowing us to be closer to our stakeholders and move our resources closer to our customers,” Perdue said in a statement announcing the finalists.

McClatchyDC reporter Bryan Lowry contributed to this report.