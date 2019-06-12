NC sheriffs now support mandate to help ICE. Violators could be removed from office.

Garry McFadden says he’s being wrongfully blamed by ICE Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said he is wrongfully blamed by ICE after the released of Luis Pineda Ancheta. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said he is wrongfully blamed by ICE after the released of Luis Pineda Ancheta.

The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association has reversed its position on an effort by state lawmakers to require law enforcement agencies to cooperate with immigration authorities.

The association, which opposed the first draft of a bill proposed by Republican lawmakers, on Wednesday announced its support for a new version to be discussed in a state Senate committee at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The ACLU, NAACP and El Pueblo, meanwhile, encouraged bill opponents to attend the meeting and protest what they called “anti-immigrant” legislation.

The bill, House Bill 370, attempts to address what happens when U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement asks law enforcement agencies to keep custody of a person suspected of being in the country illegally. ICE is empowered to take custody of some immigrants, but courts have ruled that law enforcement agencies have the right to ignore ICE detainers because they’re requests seeking voluntary compliance.





So some sheriffs — including those in Wake and Mecklenburg counties — often ignore the detainer requests, which has drawn criticism from Republican state lawmakers. Republican state Sen. Dan Bishop, who’s running for Congress against Democrat Dan McCready, on Tuesday called on Mecklenburg Sheriff Garry McFadden to resign for refusing to cooperate with ICE.

Previously, the sheriffs’ association opposed the bill because members believed it threatened their operational independence.

On Wednesday, the association announced that it was satisfied with bill changes that would “protect the 4th Amendment due process rights of the person in custody while providing maximum public safety for the community.”

The new version states that NC law enforcement officials must allow ICE agents to “interview” a person in custody. The association worried that language in a previous version would’ve allowed ICE agents too much access to municipal property, Eddie Caldwell, general counsel for the sheriffs’ group, told The News & Observer in a phone interview.

The new version now instructs law enforcement to, upon receiving an ICE detainer request, take the person in custody before a “state judicial official.” The previous version merely asked sheriffs to comply with “any request made” — a vague request that the association was uncomfortable with, Caldwell said.

While the sheriffs’ association praised new parts of the bill, the ACLU raised alarm about a new section that says law enforcement officers who don’t comply with ICE detainers “shall be removed from the office” by a superior court judge.

The association isn’t concerned with that new section, Caldwell told the N&O. The bill doesn’t add a new removal procedure, but merely states that failing to cooperate with ICE would qualify as failing to perform one’s duty — something sheriffs can already be removed for under an existing state law.

The ACLU believes the statute, enacted in 1913, was meant to be used only when officials commit specific kinds of illegal activity, said Mike Meno, a spokesman for the group.





“What’s so extreme about using it here is that it’s always been optional/voluntary for sheriffs to honor ICE detainers, and it still is under federal law,” Meno said. “Now state legislators wants to threaten democratically elected sheriffs with removal from public office because of policy decisions they make in the best interest of their communities.”

The bill also fails to protect law enforcement officers from lawsuits, the ACLU said.

“North Carolina’s sheriffs and local governments won’t be protected from expensive lawsuits under this bill — instead they will be on the hook and legally liable whenever ICE violates someone’s rights,” Susanna Birdsong, ACLU of North Carolina’s senior policy counsel, said in a statement.

