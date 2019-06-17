After a report on child deaths, UNC hospital will suspend some heart surgeries

NYT investigation exposes trouble for tiny hearts at UNC A New York Times investigation gives a rare look at the UNC Children’s Hospital, as doctors weigh ethical obligations to patients while staff worried about harm to the pediatric cardiac surgery program, from secret audio provided to the Times. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A New York Times investigation gives a rare look at the UNC Children’s Hospital, as doctors weigh ethical obligations to patients while staff worried about harm to the pediatric cardiac surgery program, from secret audio provided to the Times.

North Carolina Children’s Hospital will stop performing complicated heart surgeries while an outside group examines its practices, hospital officials announced Monday.

The decision to temporarily suspend some child heart surgeries at the UNC-run hospital comes after a report by The New York Times about high death rates. The newspaper found high death rates, even in cases considered low-risk.

UNC Health Care said in a news release that it is taking several steps, including the examination by outside experts “to restore confidence in its pediatric heart surgery program.”

“I want to acknowledge in the sincerest way possible, that for our team and for me personally, the death of any child is one too many,” Dr. Wesley Burks, CEO of UNC Health Care, said in a prepared statement. “These steps are part of a comprehensive effort to ensure UNC Health Care’s mission to serve all North Carolinians with the highest quality there is.”

The New York Times obtained secretly recorded audio of cardiologists alarmed by young patient deaths. In one recording, a cardiologist questioned whether he would send his children to be treated at the hospital.

The state Department of Health and Human Services launched an investigation of the hospital’s child heart surgery program after the Times published the results of its investigation, the News & Observer has reported.

The Children’s Hospital will not perform complex surgeries while it waits for the final DHHS report and the external external advisory board’s evaluation and recommendations, UNC Health Care said. The advisory board will report to the UNC Health Care Board of Directors.

A state DHHS spokeswoman did not respond to an email or phone message left Monday about the status of its investigation.

In a May 31 interview, hospital administrators said they stood behind the care children had received. They were eager to consign any problems to the past, blamed poor team dynamics, and highlighted leadership changes in the past two years.

The hospital did not report its information on patient deaths to the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, which maintains a public database of hospitals’ cases of congenital heart surgeries, sorted by complicity, and patient death statistics. The information is risk-adjusted, meaning that it takes prematurity and other factors into account, the New York Times reported.

The hospital posted some limited data on its own website a few months ago, but the Times has sued for risk-adjusted data. The hospital announced Monday that it would report its information to the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, and released past, risk-adjusted numbers on the hospital website.

Additionally, UNC Health Care said it would develop a new quality and safety reporting system with “escalation processes” built so senior leadership and the the board of directors know what’s happening.

The hospital will create a family advisory council for pediatric heart surgery patients and family members, will recruit more doctors and other professionals to the pediatric heart surgery team.

UNC Health Care said that by next year, it will have invested $10 million over three years in technology and other improvements.