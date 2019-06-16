Mom and 11-year-old killed in house fire. NC police think her boyfriend set it

What are some obvious signs of arson? Joheida Fister, fire marshal with the Town of Hilton Head Island Fire & Rescue Division in South Carolina, talks about the telltale signs of arson. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Joheida Fister, fire marshal with the Town of Hilton Head Island Fire & Rescue Division in South Carolina, talks about the telltale signs of arson.

A mother and her 11-year-old were killed in a house fire, and police are looking for her boyfriend, whom they suspect started the fire, media outlets report.

The fire started at a home in Taylorsville, North Carolina, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to WCNC.





Deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office have ruled that it was arson and are investigating, WCNC reported.

Taylorsville is a small town in Alexander County, about 30 miles from Hickory.

A 13-year-old is also missing from the house, and officials believe the teen could be with the woman’s boyfriend, according to WBTV.

The man had made threats in the past to burn the house down, and the woman had been issued a domestic violence order against him at one point, according to WSOC.

Police are now searching for him and the 13-year-old, WSOC reported.