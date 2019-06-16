Shark attack sends 8-year-old boy to hospital, NC officials say

Scared of sharks? Here are 7 tips to reduce your chances of getting bit The chances of getting bit by a shark while swimming in the ocean are very, very slim. Just in case, and to hopefully ease your mind, here are a few tips from the International Shark Attack File to reduce your chances of getting bit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The chances of getting bit by a shark while swimming in the ocean are very, very slim. Just in case, and to hopefully ease your mind, here are a few tips from the International Shark Attack File to reduce your chances of getting bit.

An 8-year-old boy was taken to a North Carolina hospital Sunday after he was attacked by a shark, Bald Head Island officials said.

EMS responded to a call about a shark bite at about 4 p.m., WECT reported.

A young boy was the victim of the shark attack, according to WTVD.

He was in the ocean when the shark grabbed him by the leg, causing multiple puncture wounds, per Spectrum News.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Bald Head Island ferry took the boy to an area hospital where he’s expected to fully recover, according to WECT.

This is the third reported shark attack along the North Carolina shore this year.

SHARE COPY LINK Paige Winter, 17 survived a shark attack off a N.C. beach Sunday, but doctors had to amputate her left leg. “Although I have extensive injuries, including an amputated leg and damage to my hands, I will be okay,” she said in a statement.