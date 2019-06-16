North Carolina
Shark attack sends 8-year-old boy to hospital, NC officials say
Scared of sharks? Here are 7 tips to reduce your chances of getting bit
An 8-year-old boy was taken to a North Carolina hospital Sunday after he was attacked by a shark, Bald Head Island officials said.
EMS responded to a call about a shark bite at about 4 p.m., WECT reported.
A young boy was the victim of the shark attack, according to WTVD.
He was in the ocean when the shark grabbed him by the leg, causing multiple puncture wounds, per Spectrum News.
The Bald Head Island ferry took the boy to an area hospital where he’s expected to fully recover, according to WECT.
This is the third reported shark attack along the North Carolina shore this year.
Comments