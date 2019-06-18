Body of missing Chapel Hill marathon swimmer recovered in New York City

Dr. Charles van der Horst argues for Medicaid expansion in 2014 In a 2014 video, Dr. Charles van der Horst of UNC says the state adopted policies harm patients as he argues for Medicaid expansion. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In a 2014 video, Dr. Charles van der Horst of UNC says the state adopted policies harm patients as he argues for Medicaid expansion.

Emergency crews in New York City say they have recovered the body of a missing marathon swimmer from Chapel Hill, multiple media outlets have reported.

Charles Van Der Horst disappeared under the surface of the Hudson River during a 120-mile race last week was found Tuesday, police told the New York Post.

His body was discovered around 9:50 a.m. along the Hudson River shoreline near Dyckman Street, according to the report.

Police say they identified the body from a medical alert bracelet with his name on it, the report said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Van der Horst was in the second-to-last stage of the 8 Bridges Hudson River Swim when he disappeared. The final leg of the race was canceled, the report said.

He was a retired UNC professor of medicine emeritus who now works as a clinical trials training and global health consultant, according to his LinkedIn page.