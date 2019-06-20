Dramatic video shows robbers terrorizing staff of Ballantyne Wells Fargo with pistols

Image from the bank robbery Thursday in Ballantyne on Elm Lane. Video screenshot

Video of the dramatic June 7 robbery of a Ballantyne-area bank was been released Thursday by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, showing the masked suspects terrorizing staff with multiple pistols as they demanded money.

The incident occurred at the Wells Fargo at 11230 Elm Lane when “one suspect brandished two firearms while the other suspect removed money from the counter.” The bank is located off Ballantyne Commons Parkway, near StoneCrest at Piper Glen.

The Armed Robbery Unit need's the public’s help in the identification of the two armed robbery suspects who entered the Wells Fargo Bank on Elm lane in the video below:

Wells Fargo & @CLTCrimeStopper are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information. pic.twitter.com/aBa70frRaZ — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 20, 2019

Ninety seconds of video from the robbery was tweeted by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Thursday, showing the two first burst through the front doors covering themselves with a black umbrella.

The two tossed the umbrella aside as soon as they entered and one stepped forward and began pointing two pistols at the staff, yelling demands. A second robber, dressed in black, then began collecting the money in a bag, jumping over the counter at one point.

Both had their faces covered, with the one appearing to have cut holes to see through a hoodie he was wearing backwards.

One female bank employee can be seen in the in video with her hands in the air, as the robbers ordered her to come out from behind a desk.

Investigators have not said how much the suspects got away with or if anyone was hurt during the robbery.

“Wells Fargo and Crime Stoppers are offering a reward in this case of up to $5,000 for anyone that has information that helps lead to the arrest of these individuals,” CMPD said in a press release.

“Anyone who recognizes the suspects in the below photograph and video or has any other information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.”