Pedestrian walked into traffic on busy Charlotte road, police say. She later died.

A pedestrian died after she walked into traffic on busy University City Boulevard and was hit by an SUV, police said.

Witnesses told police the pedestrian “appeared to be not paying attention to traffic as she entered the roadway” just before 9 a.m. Thursday, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. Police have not released her name or age.

The pedestrian “crossed in front of a vehicle that was able to stop in the right lane,” police said in the release. She continued walking, police said, “and walked into the right front quarter panel” of an SUV in the left lane. The SUV driver remained at the scene, according to CMPD.

Police found the pedestrian “unresponsive” in the 7000 block of the road. She was taken to Carolinas Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The pedestrian was hit at a T-intersection that doesn’t have a stop-and-go signal or a pedestrian crossing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or CMPD Detective Steve Williams at 704- 432-6802.



